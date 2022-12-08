Charlotte Congregational Church has announced its 2022 Advent and Christmas offerings, open to all to gather, rejoice and find solace in the season.
• Lighting the Advent Wreath, Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, during worship, 10 a.m.
• Illuminated Advent spiral walk, at dusk every evening.
• Advent hours of sanctuary, Mondays, Dec. 12 and 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Blessing of the Peace Pole, Sunday, Dec. 11, immediately following the service. A dedication of the newly installed Peace Pole on the church grounds and a moment to observe the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
• Annual Christmas pageant, Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
• Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, offering at all services will be used to support the church’s missions and ministries. Outdoor family carol sing, 4 p.m. in the front of the church. Indoor services of lessons and carols, 5 and 7 p.m.
• Christmas Day, • Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.
All worship services will be livestreamed except the outdoor carol sing and the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve indoor service. Indoor services are limited to 150 in the sanctuary. The vestry will accommodate overflow.
Masks will be required while singing indoors.
See the website for a full list of events at charlotteucc.org.
