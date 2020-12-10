Sundays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 10 a.m.
Worship service, lighting the Advent Wreath, and fellowship time via Zoom and YouTube Live (See charlotteucc.org for login). Lighting candles of hope, peace, joy and love.
Nov. 29 -Dec. 23
Walk the illuminated Advent spiral walk. Anytime for your own time of walking prayer. Solar lights turn on at dusk. No registration required. One cohabitating family at a time. Mask and distancing required.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Christmas Pageant 10 a.m. via Zoom and YouTube Live. Join us for a creative and imaginative enactment of the Christmas story.
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24
2-4 p.m. (15 min. slots) Walk the illuminated Advent spiral walk but registration required: charlotteucc@gmavt.net.
Christmas Eve Services Family Service at 4:30 p.m.
Traditional Service at 7 p.m. via Zoom and YouTube Live.
Video stream of sanctuary begins at midnight on YouTube Live and will be available after that. (See charlotteucc.org for login) Christmas tree, crèche and carols.
Sunday, Dec. 27
First Sunday after Christmas at 10 a.m. via Zoom and YouTube Live.
For more information: charlotteucc@gmavt.net or 425-3176.
