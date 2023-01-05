What are the many and varied reasons why you love Charlotte? What drew you here and why do you stay?
The Charlotte Congregational Church wants to hear from you during a community dinner on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. There’s never been a more important time to share your thoughts on what matters. Save the date for a chili dinner and community conversation about the town.
For more information email charlottecommunityhands@.com.
