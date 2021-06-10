The Champlain Valley school district holds its first-ever Pride Parade for LGBTQ+ folks, allies, families, friends and community members, Saturday, June 12, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m..
Gather at Champlain Valley High School at 10:30 a.m.. The parade will wind its way to Hinesburg Central School for a celebration from 11:30-12:30 p.m., but heading back to the high school at 12:30 p.m.
Masks required. Parking is available at Hinesburg Central School for those unable to walk.
