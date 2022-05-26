The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee will host a public meeting on Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m., in the lower conference room of town hall to present a draft revision of the Hinesburg Town Forest management plan, in person and on Zoom.
Come to the meeting to share your thoughts about the proposed plan; send feedback by e-mailing townforesthvt@gmavt.net; or contact one of the forest committee members: Pat Mainer (chair), Kelsey Barklund, Brent Francis, Chris Haviland, Aaron Miller, Tom Marrinson, Stevie Spencer or Jon Trefry.
A draft of the plan will be posted on the town website, hinesburg.org.
The town forest is valued for its natural beauty, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, forest products and the natural functions it serves in protecting water quality and soils. This year, in collaboration with the Vermont Land Trust, Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the community, the forest grew from 834 to 1,125 acres, when Hinesburg chose to purchase 291 acres of adjacent land from the Carse family trust.
Importantly, the entire 1,125-acre forest is now perpetually conserved.
A short celebration of these significant changes will be held at 6:30 p.m., with light refreshments, prior to the June 2 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.