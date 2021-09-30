With summer changing to fall comes a great opportunity to participate in a neighbors-helping-neighbors campaign.
The Charlotte Grange is organizing its annual kid’s clothes drive. Every spring and fall local families gather clothes their children have outgrown and drop them off at the Charlotte Grange. Volunteers then sort the clothes by size and assemble a bag for each child served by the Charlotte Food Shelf.
Any donations not needed by Charlotte families are brought to the Vergennes Food Shelf for distribution to the families it serves.
So, please think about the coming cold months and consider donating hats, mittens and gloves, coats, snow pants and boots.
Drop off items at the Charlotte Grange, 2898 Spear St., on Friday, Oct. 1, 8-10 a.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m.
For questions or to learn more, contact Tai Dinnan at tai.dinnan@gmail.com.
The Charlotte Grange sponsors this project, which includes providing a sorting site and offering critical volunteer support. The Grange is located in the center of the Baptist Corners Historic District of East Charlotte. For more information about their historic old building and what they do, visit charlottegrangevt.wixsite.com/website/about.
Of course, for this effort to work, the food shelf needs children’s size info. Family clothing sign-ups started last week and will continue at the next distribution date, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4-6:30 pm.
Details, location, schedules
With October here, November can’t be far behind, and the holiday basket sign-up is also available at the food shelf distribution site.
The Charlotte Food Shelf is an all-volunteer organization located in the Congregational Church vestry, 403 Church Hill Road.
The organization is run by volunteers, and all donations made to the food shelf go directly for nutritious food and assistance to our neighbors in Charlotte and North Ferrisburgh.
Checks may be mailed to Charlotte Food Shelf, PO Box 83, Charlotte VT 05445.
The food shelf is open the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 4-6:30 p.m.
For emergency food, call John at 802-425-3130. Emergencies outside the scope of established programs may receive assistance. Call 802-425-3252.
Keeping safe
The food shelf follows current COVID guidelines. Anyone who has a fever or cough — or symptoms that might seem like a cold — should not come to distributions. Also, don’t come if you have been in contact with anyone who has these symptoms. Instead, call 425-3252 and leave your name and number for an assistance plan.
