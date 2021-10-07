Join the Charlotte Public Library for its second annual jack-o-lantern display on the town green. Drop off carved pumpkins by Saturday, Oct. 30 for inclusion in the festive array.
Need a pumpkin to carve? Pick up a pumpkin on the library porch beginning Monday, Oct. 18.
Need instruction and inspiration? Join Jessica Scriver and other jack-o-lantern fans for a carving session on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. on the library porch.
Interested in helping with carving or arranging the pumpkin art? Contact Scriver at jess.scriver@gmail.com.
