David Holmes, author of “On Being a Vermonter and the Rise and Fall of the Holmes Farm, 1822-1923,” discuss his new book, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7-8 p.m., at the Charlotte Library.

The multi-generation Holmes farm was located on Lake Champlain just south of the Holmes covered bridge in Charlotte and featured one of New England’s largest apple orchards and the breeding and racing of Morgan horses. The farm ended with foreclosure after 101 years of existence. The book is the only case study of a Vermont farm over this span of time and reflects an important chapter of Vermont and Charlotte history.

The presentation will provide insights into the founding of the farm, life on the farm and in Charlotte, and the challenges and stresses that led to its demise in 1923.

Rare photographs from the early 1900s are included in the presentation.

