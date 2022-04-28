On Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. New York Times bestselling author Miranda Beverly-Whittemore shares “The Process of Writing Novels” at the Charlotte Senior Center.
New York Times bestseller and Shelburne resident Miranda Beverly-Whittemore has published five novels, including “Bittersweet” and her most recent novel, “Fierce Little Thing.”
In this talk about her process, she explores how she writes a novel, from conception to completion, providing a glimpse of both her own craft and the publishing process, from working with an agent and editor to promotion — and deciding what to work on next.
Co-sponsored with the Charlotte Library.
