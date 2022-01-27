David Holmes discusses his recent book, “On Being a Vermonter and the Rise and Fall of the Holmes Farm, 1822-1923,” at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on Feb. 2.
The multi-generation Holmes farm was located just south of the Holmes Covered Bridge in Charlotte and featured one of New England’s largest apple orchards and the breeding and racing of Morgan horses. The farm ended with foreclosure after 101 years of existence.
His book is the only case study of a Vermont farm over this span of time and describes an important chapter of Vermont and Charlotte history. Building on this history, the author also reflects on what it means to be a Vermonter, then and now.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The next lecture is “The Sacred Hunter” with Bradley Carleton on Feb. 16.
