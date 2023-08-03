The Charlotte Senior Center hosts a variety of special events in August. More information at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
• Try out a boat, Friday, Aug. 4, noon-2 p.m., Ferrisburgh Town Beach.
The perfect event for those who are new to paddling and want to learn about different types of kayaks and canoes. Or if you’re an experienced paddler and want to chat with other paddlers and try out other types of boats, that’s covered too. Paddles and life jackets supplied, but bring your own if you have them. Registration required at 802-425-6345. Questions? Call Dean Tuininga at 603-703-5092, or email dean.tuininga@gmail.com.
• Shape-note singing, Sunday, Aug. 6, 1-3 p.m.
Traditional a capella, four-part harmony sung for the joy of singing. Introduction to shape notes and scales is recommended and offered 30 minutes before each first Sunday singing. Contact Kerry Cullinan (kclynxvt@gmail.com) to schedule. No need to register, and it’s free.
• Make and take garden art, Monday, Aug. 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Make a ceramic and glass art flower for your garden. All supplies will be provided. The studio is at 2257 Fuller Mountain Road in North Ferrisburgh. Ages 6 and all the way up—a perfect intergenerational activity with an adult child or grandchild. Cost: $40. Registration required.
• Men’s breakfast, Thursday, Aug. 10, 7-:30 a.m.
On the second Thursday of the month, men gather for breakfast and conversation. The August speaker is Jay Hall Carpenter, who recently moved to Charlotte. He’s a nationally known sculptor who works in stone and bronze. More at jayhallcarpenter.com.
Register by noon on Aug. 8, online or at 802-425-6345. Suggested donation is $6.
• Alzheimer’s caregivers support group, Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-6 p.m.
Are you caring for someone with Alzheimer’s? Do you know someone who is? This monthly support group is held on the second Thursday of each month. Questions? Contact Susan Cartwright at scartwrightasg@gmail.com. Registration recommended.
• Women’s kayak trip at Waterbury Reservoir, Fridays, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25
Trips for active women who share a love for exploring local lakes, ponds and rivers. Details sent out the week prior. contact Susan Hyde at susanfosterhyde@gmail.com. Online registration required.
• Drawing for those who think they can’t draw, Friday, Aug. 11, 12:30-2 p.m.
Fill a fun couple of hours learning that you can draw if you simply look at things differently. Local artist Mickey Davis enjoys bringing out the innate hidden artist in others. She has offered drawing classes for (she thinks) over 20 years, but at 85 says she has trouble recalling what she ate for breakfast. By donation. Registration required.
• Birding expeditions, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.
There are a wide range of birding habitats in Chittenden County. Join avid bird watcher Hank Kaestner and learn to identify the various bird species and habitats in Vermont. Group size is limited to 20 participants. Registration required.
• Recreational paddling trip, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m.
On Indian Brook Reservoir in Essex, join Dean and Karen Tuininga for some recreational paddling trips. Space is limited so sign up early. Questions? Email dean.tuininga@gmail.com. Registration required.
• Walking and gentle hiking group, Thursday, Aug. 17
Enjoy Button Bay State Park. Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at Charlotte Senior Center. Bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. Questions? Contact Penny Burman at 916-753-7279.
Registration required.
• Play reading, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2-4:30 p.m.
With Sue Foley and Wally Gates. No tryouts, no rehearsals, no critical reviews. The group meets monthly and is for people who enjoy reading plays aloud or listening to others perform. Each month a play is selected, parts are assigned and scripts are distributed. Contact Sue at ssnfoley@icloud.com with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.