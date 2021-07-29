Everyone’s invited Saturday, July 31, 6 p.m., to the Diamond Island Yacht Club for the Lewis and Field chicken barbecue, Point Bay Marina, 1401 Thompson’s Point Rd, Charlotte.
This long-running summer tradition is open to everyone.
Pitmasters John and Michael Foley make their secret sauce and roast half chickens to perfection over an open firepit. This event is made possible by yacht club member volunteers.
The barbecue includes half a chicken and an array of sides and simple desserts. Vegetarian sides are available. Drinks on site, but diners can bring their beverage of choice.
Cost for members is $16; non-members, $19; and children 5-12, $10.
Sign up at diamondislandyc.org.
For more information, contact Angela Santavicca at 603-359-8482 or angela.santavicca@gmail.com.
