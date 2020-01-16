What’s the Story?

Ella Beerworth, a Champlain Valley Union High School student, talks about filmmaking decisions with other “What’s the Story?” participants at a work session last year.

 Courtesy photo

The 17th annual MountainTop Film Festival will soon return to Waitsfield, this year with something different on the marquee.

The festival will feature a selection of documentary films from youth around the state. The 5 pieces were created through the “What’s the Story?” program, a free course for Vermont students.

These youth-made films will be shown at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield, Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Among them are students from Champlain Valley Union, who worked on multiple films.

Each film looks at current issues affecting Vermont, like gender identity and expression in schools, body image, the foster care system, animal cruelty and the challenges of farming. A panel discussion will offer a chance to hear directly from the filmmakers.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.