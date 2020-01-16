The 17th annual MountainTop Film Festival will soon return to Waitsfield, this year with something different on the marquee.
The festival will feature a selection of documentary films from youth around the state. The 5 pieces were created through the “What’s the Story?” program, a free course for Vermont students.
These youth-made films will be shown at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield, Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Among them are students from Champlain Valley Union, who worked on multiple films.
Each film looks at current issues affecting Vermont, like gender identity and expression in schools, body image, the foster care system, animal cruelty and the challenges of farming. A panel discussion will offer a chance to hear directly from the filmmakers.