The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Vermont in Deep Time” with Craig Heindel, April 21.
Take a geologic journey through earth’s history, and learn how Vermont, the Champlain Valley and New England were formed. How did it happen that Vermont’s Green Mountains are more similar to the mountains of Sweden and Norway and to the Atlas Mountains of North Africa than to the Adirondacks and the White Mountains?
Craig Heindel, a consulting groundwater geologist, has lived in the Champlain Valley and explored the region since his graduate-school days at University of Vermont in the mid-1970s.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
