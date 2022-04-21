The United Church of Hinesburg annual plant sale is back.
The 50-plus-year-old tradition went virtual in 2020, and this year the church is continuing its online store but bring back an in-person sale as well.
Online orders of perennials — and biscotti — will be available for pick-up Saturday, May 7. The in-person sale will be held Saturday, May 14, at the church, 10570 Route 116, and will include annuals, some perennials and bake sale.
Through the online store, find generously sized, hardy, freshly dug perennials. To avoid the possibility of spreading the invasive Asian jumping worm, all roots are washed thoroughly after they are dug. Most plants will be potted in light potting soil, except for hostas, irises and daylilies, which will be dug just before the sale to allow them to get a better start. These plants will not be potted but will be wrapped in damp newsprint, ready for planting.
Also available on-line will be biscotti, baked and packaged by members of the church missions committee, with proceeds going to Hearts for Hunger and the Vermont Foodbank’s Backpack Program.
The store will be live through Saturday, April 30, at ucofh.org. Orders will be ready for pick up May 7 in the church parking lot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The next Saturday, May 14, the sale will be held at the church, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact Anne Donegan, ardonegan@gmail.com, with questions.
