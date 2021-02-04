Winter is a great time to cross-country ski, walk, run or snowshoe on the Charlotte Town Link Trail.
This February, post a selfie from the Town Link Trail to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #SupportCharlotteTrails and tag @CharlotteTrailsVT.
Members of the Trails Committee will donate $5 to the trails fund for each of the first 50 unique people who post. A picture is enough, but committee members hope you will include a sentence or two about the trail and what it means to you.
Find a trail map and description at trailfinder.info/trails/trail/charlotte-town-link-trail.
