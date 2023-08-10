In each of its six years, the Responsible Growth Hinesburg tiny art auction has grown. From 2018, when there were just six artists contributing 4-inch by 4-inch paintings, to this summer, with 32 artists and 45 paintings.
This year’s auction raised over $2,000. After accounting for a small number of expenses, the group will donate the proceeds to the Hinesburg Food Shelf.
The following artists participated this year: Cynthia Guild-Kling, Mary Azarian, Bethanne Cellars, Andy Newman, Gregory Maguire, Brenna Lyman, Peter Sis, Kara Borowczyk, Jesse Azarian, Barb Forauer, Marguerite Jarvis, Mary Hill, John Penoyar, Ellen Kinsella, Maggie Smith, Marcy Kass, Jasmine Cellars, Kim Provost, Kelly Kendall, Renee Rodney, Katie O’Brien, Seema Shiv, Amanda Kolifrath, Stephanie Riggs, Mariana Dominguez Kellogg, Iris Mills, Rosetta Mills, Beth Royer, Marian Willmott, Thacher Hurd, Mike Kanfer and Heidi Chamberlain.
Natacha Liuzzi contacted artists, mailed out and collected canvases, did publicity and organized a display for the Fourth of July.
Next year, Responsible Growth Hinesburg is considering a kids’ category to encourage budding artists.
