Move aside, Alfred Hitchcock. He needed 32 actors to film his 1935 spy thriller “The 39 Steps” starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll. The Middlebury Community Players does it with four in its comedy adaptation of the film at town hall theater.
Four actors play all the movie roles, switching costumes, voices and accents to create a simulta-neous spoof of, and homage to, Hitchcock’s classic, as well as spy thrillers in general.
The winner of the 2007 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, “The 39 Step” is fast-paced and fun.
The production is directed by Gary Gillen, who directed Middlebury Community Players’ production of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” in 2019, and features Rainwalker Winterpainter as Richard Hannay, Jillian Torres as Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret, and Kevin Commins and Rob Demic as “The Clowns,” who play the remaining 30-plus characters. The production is stage managed by Chris Frappier and co-produced by Mary Longey and Jane Kimble.
“The 39 Steps” runs Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 15-17 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday, Sept. 18, matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 on Thursday night, and $17 for the remaining shows, plus ap-plicable fees. Tickets 802-382-9222 or townhalltheater.org.
