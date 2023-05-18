The Friends of the Union Meeting Hall will host their third annual Taste of Summer event on May 19-21 at the Union Meeting Hall in Ferrisburgh.
This three-day celebration brings the community together to enjoy food, live music, antique cars and a market of artisan crafts. It’s an opportunity for neighbors to gather on the grounds to support efforts to restore the Union Meeting Hall.
On Friday, May 19, festivities frun from 4-7:30 p.m. The event kicks off with a public ribbon cutting from 4:30-5 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the second exit at the meeting hall. A family fun night with activities for the entire family will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Popular fair food will be served all day including fried dough and snow cones, as well as authentic Mexican and Guatemalan cuisine and wood-fired pizza.
On Saturday, May 20, the event will be in full swing with activities happening from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Visitors can try their hand at ax throwing provided by Burly Axe from noon to 3 p.m. The market on the green, from noon-7 p.m., will feature a diverse selection of artisan products for sale. From 1-1:30 p.m., Sarah Frederikson from Elevate will hold a free 30-minute yoga session on the green for all ages and levels. No mat required.
Musician Mike Scott will play a mix of local tunes from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Ferrisburgh Historical Society will host an open house across the street.
On Sunday, May 21, run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and include a classic car display by Snake Mountain Cruises. Steve Audy will perform live acoustic covers from noon-1 p.m.
Parking, including designated handicap parking, is available at the Union Meeting Hall, located at 41 Middlebrook Road in Ferrisburgh. Additional parking can be found at the metal building directly to the south. On Saturday parking will also be available at the historical society as well as at Ferrisburgh Central School.
For a full schedule visit unionmeetinghall.org.
