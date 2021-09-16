The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Sept. 22, “Trip to Colombia — Birds, People and Crops,” with Hank Kaestner, 212 Ferry Road.
This two-week bird-watching trip went from the Amazon rain forest to the very tops of the Andes mountains and revealed more than 600 species of birds.
Learn about the wildlife of Colombia, which has more bird species than any other country, its geography, culture and agriculture. Think coffee!
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
