Come enjoy the Charlotte Senior Center Monday Munch, Jan. 24, 212 Ferry Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The menu features lentil soup, green salad with balsamic dressing, rolls and chocolate chip cookies. (Check online to ensure lunch has not been canceled.)
There will be no Monday Munch on Jan. 17. But on Jan. 31, enjoy baked ziti with sausage, green salad, French bread and brownies.
There is also a gents’ breakfast Thursday, Jan. 13, 8-9 a.m. on Zoom. Get the link at 802-425-6345.
Take-out orders are available and help the environment by bringing your own containers. A $5 donation is appreciated. Check the website in case of last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
