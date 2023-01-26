“Poetic Ecologies,” a collection of acrylic paintings by artist, teacher and environmentalist Cameron Davis of Charlotte will be shown through March 31 at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery.
Over the last seven years, these large-scale works were created with the intention to bring forth an ecological, scientific and spiritual narrative to reveal relationships that transform life. Davis’s work is filled with ever-changing symbolism of our living earth.
This exhibition opens for the Montpelier Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Davis will offer public remarks at 6 p.m.
“As our world continues to reel from increasingly intense weather events, Cami’s amazing and monumental paintings remind us of the visual life forms that are part of nature — and how interconnected it all is,” said state curator David Schutz. “This is a show that inspires a sense of awe and very simply must not be missed.”
For additional information, contact Schutz at 802-279-5558 or email david.schutz@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.