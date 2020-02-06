Sixth Finger of Jazz

The acclaimed Burlington-based Sixth Finger of Jazz will perform classic and original jazz Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Hinesburg Town Hall.

The concert features University of Vermont Senior Lecturer and international recording artist Ray Vega on trumpet, composer/arranger and performer Marty Fogel on sax, recording artist and composer/arranger Dan Silverman on trombone, high-demand keyboard performer Mike Hartigan, music educator and high-demand bassist Jeremy Hill and performer, published educator and dean of Burlington drummers Jeff Salisbury.

The band has recently performed at the Double E Performance Center and the Juniper Club.

The concert also features recording artist and educator Jody Albright on vocals.

Tickets are $15 and $10 for musicians at the door.

