Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.