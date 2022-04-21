St. George, the smallest town in Vermont at 794 residents, hopes to empower its townspeople through connection at an upcoming event.
On Saturday, April 30, after the town’s deferred town meting, all St. Georgers are welcome to Dragon Day, a community gathering where folks will share music, food, free goodies and fun.
Part of the goal for organizer and sponsor St. George Connect!, a community outreach effort launched by locals, is to gather input on what the community values; to identify priorities and offer guidance to town boards; and to promote priorities that support residents, the town and St. George’s relationships to the broader community.
How should St. George spend its allotted pandemic relief funding? What is the best use of town land? How can local youth be supported in overcoming educational and social challenges? Explore some of these questions and more at the upcoming Dragon Day.
“With such immediate, as well as long-term planning needs, we are looking for everyone’s ideas,” said Sarah Tischler one of the St. George Connect! steering committee members.
Town meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the town center — look for the tent — immediately followed by Dragon Day.
St. George Connect! is also seeking volunteers as it continues community outreach over the coming months.
To learn more or join the “small but valiant” group, email stgeorgeconnect@gmail.com. Folks are also invited to post thoughts on the St. George Connect! board at Simon’s Deli in the town center.
Those involved as steering committee members of St. George Connect! include Chantal Beliveau, Jessica Brumsted, Joel Colf, Julie Parker, April Pillsbury, Abel Russ, Judy Scott, Fran Stoddard and Sarah Tischler.
