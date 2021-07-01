The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “South Africa before Mandela” with Mark Williams, July 14.
From age 10-18 in Johannesburg, Williams attended all-white schools, going into the city in all-white train cars. He traveled as well to nearby Soweto, home of a million black Africans, who all carried passports to live and work in a white area. What is the emotional, psychic and moral cost of apartheid?
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link
