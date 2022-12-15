Join Social Band this month as it celebrates winter in song.
Two midwinter concerts will combine ancient and modern-day songs and carols to honor the season, rich with the contrasts of light and dark, outer cold and inner heat.
Join the group for Songs from Winter’s Heart on Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Richmond Free Library, and on Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m., at the United Church of Hinesburg.
Social Band presents its annual winter concert series unapologetically smack dab in the middle of the holiday hubbub because there is no better time to join in song than when everyone is collectively yearning for a time to be still, to listen, to sing, to reflect and to celebrate.
Songs from Winter’s Heart includes carols you may have never heard, contemporary works by Vermont composers that spur the imagination and local pride, stirring songs from the American shape-note tradition and joyful sing-alongs.
Social Band is directed by Amity Baker.
Suggested donation is $18 at the door.
The band will sing without masks, but audience members will be required to wear masks. Should requirements change, they will be posted at socialband.org.
