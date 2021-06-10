The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Shape-Note Singing: Origins” with David Rosenberg, June 16.
Shape note singing was America’s first music craze, and after two centuries, it is still going strong. It’s called ‘shape note’ because the musical notes have distinctive shapes and names. Where did this music come from? How does it sound? Who sings it? This program will explain and demonstrate the social and spiritual appeal of shape-note singing.
Rosenberg has been singing bass in shape-note groups for 12 years. He is coordinator of the Middlebury Shape Note Singers and chair of the 40th Vermont All-Day Sacred Harp Singing for March 2022.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
