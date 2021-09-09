The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Sept. 15, “Greenbush,” featuring music by John Creech and Cobey Gatos, 212 Ferry Road.
As longtime friends and neighbors, Creech and Gatos draw on a lifetime of playing jazz, blues and rock, as well as years of weekly get-togethers in Gatos’ backyard studio. They’ll choose from a library of their own original pieces and from carefully selected compositions written by musical masters. They seek out a personal connection with each tune, creating a unique and evolving version each time they perform.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.