The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Sept. 29, with an artists’ reception and gathering, 212 Ferry Road.
Artists whose work is in the 14th Senior Center Community Art Show gather to discuss their pieces and talk about their creative process. All are invited to the reception with light refreshments at 1 p.m.
Registration is required. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
