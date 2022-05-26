The Charlotte Senior Center offers an eclectic mix of musical offerings in June.
On Wednesday, June 1, Peter and Helen Rosenblum return to the center for a one-hour nostalgic joyride of oldies from the 1950s to the 1970s, 1 p.m.
This Hinesburg duo will sing and strum from their large playlist of music that includes folk songs, romantic ballads, blues and rock.
Mark Williams gives visitors the chance to try shape-note singing Sunday, June 5, 1-3 p.m. This traditional, a cappella, four-part harmony has been called “full-body, shout-it-out singing” and is also known as sacred harp.
Open to newcomers and experienced singers. No performances, no auditions, and a “good voice” is not required. Songbooks are provided. Stop by to listen or sing and leave whenever you wish. Questions? Email Kerry Cullinan at kclynxvt@gmail.com.
On three Thursdays, June 2, June 23 and June 30, Don Helgesen explores the Great American Songbook on piano, including a wide range of early 20th-century American jazz standards, popular songs and show tunes.
Light refreshments are included in the 1 p.m. concerts.
Finally, on Sunday, June 19, also at 1 p.m., the Mansfield Mountain Band from Richmond comes armed with banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and vocals, and brings a rib-tickling blend of traditional Bluegrass and Americana classics, along with original songs of their own.
Featuring Thomas Bryce (banjo), Jordan Duffy (mandolin), Charlie Wilson (guitar) and Jeremy Hobart (bass).
