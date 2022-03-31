Charlotte Senior Center offers two screenings of “West Side Story,” the 1957 musical reimagined with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the young lovers torn apart by a climate of intolerance and hate, with host Sean Moran.
The free screenings will be held Fridays, April 8 and 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Note the change to Fridays and the new time. Registration required as seating is limited.
