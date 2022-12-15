The Hinesburg Firefighters Association has announced that it has heard, once again, from the Jolly Old Elf.
Santa will arrive at the Hinesburg Fire Station late afternoon, Saturday Dec. 17, boarding the engine around 4 p.m. for his annual fire engine ride through St George and Hinesburg.
Santa will stay overnight in Hinesburg and greet children of all ages at the station on Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
