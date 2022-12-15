Santa is coming to Simon’s in St. George, 2 Barber Road, on Sunday, Dec.18, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bring the kids down, enjoy some cookies and milk and they can sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 2:31 am
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
