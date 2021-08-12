The Rokeby Museum pie and ice-cream social is back, Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m., 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh.
There will be dozens of home-baked pies to choose from, along with Vermont ice-cream, live music, lawn games and special activities for the kids. This year’s event will also include gift basket raffles and croquet and badminton on the back lawns.
Information at rokeby.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.