Everyone has room for a mini painting.
Responsible Growth Hinesburg will hold a benefit online auction for original one-of-a-kind mini paintings on 4-inch by 4-inch canvases.
Visit the auction site at tiny.one/RGHauction2021 and click on view items.
Online bidding will begin July 4 at 8 a.m. and continue through July 31.
