Privilege, power and hypocrisy

“Admissions” explores the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at Hillcrest, a New Hampshire prep school fighting to diversify the student body.
Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.
The cast includes Jena Necrason, John Nagle, Orlando Grant, Amy Brennan and Mary Adams-Smith. Performances at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, are Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, and Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at 7:30 p.m. There are also two Sunday matinees, 2 p.m., on Oct. 9 and 16. More townhalltheater.org or 802-382-9222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.