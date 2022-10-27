Join Dan Close, poet and novelist and member of the Poetry Society of Vermont, Burlington Writers and Peace Corps Writers, as he presents his poetry about the Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center. The reading will be accompanied by slides of the wildlife refuge and is co-sponsored with the Charlotte Library.
Register by Tuesday, Nov. 1, by visiting charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
