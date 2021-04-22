The outdoor musical storytime playgroup with Hinesburg Friends of Families is back, Thursdays, 10-10:30 a.m. on the soccer field behind Hinesburg Town Hall.
This free playgroup takes place, weather permitting, April 29 to June 10 and is designed for children ages birth to 5 and their grownups for stories, songs and movement games.
In the case of inclement weather, storytimes will be held over Zoom.
Masks will be required when arriving and departing playgroup and when social distancing cannot be maintained, but masks can be removed when families are seated 6 feet apart.
More at facebook.com/hinesburgfof or contact Alex Koncewicz at koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.