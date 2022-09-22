The second Open Studio Weekend in the celebration of the 30th year gives visitors and collectors the opportunity to tour through the small towns of Vermont to studios where they can purchase well-made things and talk with the artist that made them.
Open Studio Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., celebrates craft and artwork. With a focus on the studio, including work space and materials, the event aims to illustrate both that creating art requires an investment of time, specialized tools and equipment.
Curious to meet three artists in the immediate area and see inside the studios? This is your chance.
Local artists Kathleen Fleming of Charlotte, Deborah Goudreau of Hinesburg, and Ginny Joyner of Charlotte will open their studios on the Chittenden loop of the Vermont Crafts Council annual fall tour.
More at vermontcrafts.com/lower-chitt enden-loop, where you’ll find information about other artists on the statewide tour.
During the two-day statewide event, artists, including potters, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers and more, open their studios to visitors to discuss and demonstrate their work.
Deborah Goudreau
1957 Charlotte Road, Hinesburg
Pottery, sculpture and floorcloths
“I enjoy working with clay, from making pottery that is functional, feels good in your hands and is appealing to the eye to more fanciful works. My bird feeders and planters have become popular items for house-warming gifts. My sculptural works range from one-of-a-kind to theme-based series to unique facial portraits and busts. I also like to paint,” Goodreau said.
“Floorcloths, originally used as rugs by pioneers, offer an opportunity for me to paint a myriad of designs on a usable surface.”
Kathleen Fleming
889 Bean Road, Charlotte
Contemporary mixed media painter
“I paint mixed-media pieces inspired by the landscape. My process is one of exploration and discovery. Spontaneously applying paint, collage and pastel builds a foundation for the more considered layers above. I love the little surprises that happen while I’m painting — the way a warm yellow pops next to a cool blue; the drips that can alter a whole composition,” Fleming said. “Working with the mistakes and the happenstance pushes me to find solutions. How can I create calm from chaos? Beauty from mud? It’s all a metaphor for life, to embrace the messy complicated world that is all around and turn it into something beautiful and true.
Ginny Joyner
2810 Greenbush Road, Charlotte
Watercolor painting
“My inspiration comes from the observation of the seasons and brilliance of the natural world. I love studying intricate forms and following patterns, colors and structures to really get to know a subject,” Joyner said. “Painting is a form of meditation for me. My work ranges from detailed botanicals to loose landscapes with a little humor occasionally thrown in. I work in all mediums but usually come back to watercolor because of its vibrancy.”
