There is a new StoryWalk® at the Charlotte Library, and it’s a great way to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
The current walk, with the support of the Charlotte Library and the Vermont Department of Libraries, is a picture book called “Thank You, World” by April Pulley Sayre and illustrated by Steve Jenkins.
This rhyming book allows you to enter the woodpecker world and get a bird’s-eye view of everyday life: hiding from hawks, feeding hungry chicks and drilling holes to build homes.
Scan the QR code at the beginning of the walk so the library can count how many readers enjoyed the walk.
The project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
