It isn’t often that musicians travel 1,100 miles to perform in Hinesburg, but the May 22 Hinesburg Artist Series will feature two violinists who are doing just that.
Christopher Stork and Kimberly Durflinger were planning to travel from Montreal to play in the March 2020 concert that was canceled due to COVID-19. Then in August of 2021, they auditioned for, and were awarded positions in the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Great news, but Thunder Bay is a far piece from Hinesburg.
Stork did say they would still love to come and play some time because he has family in Vermont. Then, in February, Stork and Durflinger got engaged.
Early in 2022, the South County Chorus began re-rehearsing the amazing “Jubilate Deo” by Dan Forrest and chose Sunday, May 22, to perform its 24th annual concert. Because Stork and Durflinger had practiced “Navara” — a showy violin duet by Pablo de Sarasate — for the 2020 concert, it seemed appropriate to let them know we rescheduled the concert. So, I sent the following email to them in Ontario:
“Greetings from Vermont: I see congratulations are in order and really wish you were closer. We have finally rescheduled our March 2020 concert for May 22, 2022. It would certainly be a hoot if you needed a Vermont fix that weekend and the Sarasate could be resurrected. I am so happy for you guys, and in any case, we should keep in touch. I know it’s a LONG shot but I needed to let you know.”
Chris replied: “Hello! It’s so good to hear that the concert is going to be rescheduled finally. I was actually planning on being in upstate New York that very weekend. So, we might be able to do that. It would be amazing to get to play the Sarasate, after all we did learn it.”
Well, it’s happening, and it is more than amazing that our concert weekend coincides with a concert Stork is playing in Glens Falls. They will also be visiting family in Plainfield. A lot can happen in two years. A new gig 1,100 miles away, an engagement and best of all, Stork and Durflinger are returning to perform the “Navara” duet and play in the Hinesburg Artist Series orchestra.
Rufus Patrick is music director of the Hinesburg Artist Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.