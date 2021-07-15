Music on the beach is finally here!

It’s almost time for the return of Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Music at the Beach series at Charlotte waterfront park.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Music at the Beach series kicks off Wednesday, July 21, 6-7 p.m., with musicians Woonkuo Soon and Jane Kittredge on violin, join Russell Wilson, viola, and Jonathan Brin, cello.
Works by Dvorak, Glazunov, Walker, Still and a suite of classic American musical favorites will feature in this tour de “folk.”
Concerts are free with a season’s parking pass, although donations will be accepted.
Two more concerts follow on July 28 and Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.