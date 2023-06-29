“At a Crossroads,” photography and mixed media collage by artist Victoria Blewer, will show at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery July 11 to Sept. 29.
As a photographer and visual artist, Blewer explores a variety of photographic media that derive from silver-print black and white and hand-colored images of agricultural structures. Among her newest explorations are mixed media collages.
For Blewer, this is one of the ways she claims to look into the future to find new opportunities that adapt her creative vision by utilizing a variety of materials and pictorial imagery. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., weekdays, and closed during the lunch hour; and during the Montpelier Art Walk, Friday, Aug. 4, 4:30-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.