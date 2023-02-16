The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Concert Band will present a performance on Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Jude’s Church Hall in Hinesburg, 10759 Route 116, at 7:30 p.m.
Featured musical selections include Jan Van der Roost “Flashing Winds,” Dmitri Shostakovich “Waltz No. 2,” Johannes Hanssen “Valdres,” Julie Giroux “One Life Beautiful,” Pierre Leemans “March of the Belgian Paratroopers,” Karl King “Rough Riders,” Leonard Bernstein “Danzon” and Sir Arthur Sullivan “Pineapple Poll.” The concert is free and open to the public.
