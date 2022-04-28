The Mansfield Mountain Band from Richmond performs a free concert at the Charlotte Senior Center Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m.
The four-piece acoustic group is armed with banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass and vocals, bringing a blend of traditional Bluegrass and Americana classics, along with original songs.
Featuring: Thomas Bryce on banjo, Jordan Duffy on mandolin, Charlie Wilson on guitar and Jeremy Hobawrt on bass.
