The Mad River Chorale’s first spring rehearsal will be Monday, Feb. 28, 7-9 p.m. at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ.
Rehearsals continue Monday evenings in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School. Concerts, usually performed in May, will be postponed until June 11-12 due to the late rehearsal start.
New members are always welcome. The only requirement is that singers put in some time learning the music outside of rehearsals, and they be able to hold their part and sing with their voice section. There are dues but no one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay.
Visit madriverchorale.net for information or call 802-496-4781.
