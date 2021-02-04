Lewis Creek Association hosts a presentation by David Brynn — founder, executive director and conservation forester at Vermont Family Forests Foundation — Thursday, Feb. 11, 6:45 p.m.
Brynn’s presentation, part of the association’s regular board meeting, will be about 20 minutes long, with 10 minutes for questions. He will focus on applied practices that conserve forest ecosystem health including carbon storage, water quality, wildlife richness and flood resilience.
The meeting is open to the public. Reach out to Kate Kelly at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com or 488-5203 for the Zoom link.
