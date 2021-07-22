The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Who was Mark Rothko” with Linda Finkelstein, Aug. 4.
Marcus Rotkovitch was born in Dvinsk, Latvia, and immigrated to Portland, Ore., as a youngster. After being recruited to Yale, he eventually settled in New York City to become a world-renowned abstract painter. His journey will be a journey for all into the spirit of color, form and space.
Finkelstein is a mixed media artist and former art teacher, with degrees in art history and art education.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link.
