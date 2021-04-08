Learn the many ways kids and families can enjoy nutritious foods while also being mindful of the earth. This webinar, Friday, April 22, 3-4 p.m., includes DIY activities, interactive polls, and lots of ideas to spark a conversation about what a household can do to reduce its impact on the planet.
Designed for students in grades 2-7 and their families, Chittenden Solid Waste District offers practical steps for the home and community. Hosted by Recycle Rhonda Mace, with Joanne Heidkamp, registered dietician and nutrition educator for Hannaford Supermarkets, and middle-school student Maisie Minier.
Register in advance at bit.ly/2Of9Jpi.
