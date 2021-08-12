The Hinesburg Recreation Department’s Summer Concerts in the Park music series returns this week The Sixth Finger of Jazz Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the gazebo at Wainer Community Playground and Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m., behind Hinesburg Community School.
The Sixth Finger of Jazz is an all-star sextet performing original music and selections from favorite composers.
Grab a blanket or chair, some snacks and a few friends and enjoy a free concert in the park.
